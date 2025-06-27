 Sussan Ley Says Liberal Party Will Represent “Modern Australia,” in Fax Sent to Wireless Broadcasters — The Shovel
New Liberal leader Sussan Ley has laid out her plans for a modernised party in an inspiring fax sent to the country’s major wireless radio stations.

Using a range of different fonts, as well as some cool Clip Art, the fax said the party had learnt its lessons from the recent election and would modernise to represent the needs of all fifteen million Australians.

“Australia today faces many challenges. Dealing with the job losses that arise from new technologies like email and the world wide web, planning for threats such as Y2K, and finding ways to get our kids off their Nokias. And that’s before you get to issues such as our role in supporting the United States in the Gulf War. The Liberal Party will be the party that moves Australia forward into the 21st century,” it read.

Ley also sent a promotional VCR to national broadcaster Channel 2.

