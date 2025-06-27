Bezos Replaces Wedding Guests With Robots, in Last-Minute Cost-Saving Measure — The Shovel

In a move he says will cut costs and drive increased efficiencies, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has told 200 guests that their services are no longer required at his wedding in Venice this weekend, with their roles being filled by Amazon warehouse robots.

Bezos said the robots were preferable to guests given they didn’t require food or bathroom facilities and could be relied upon to turn up on time. “We estimate that we will save several million dollars by implementing this exciting new initiative,” he said in a statement.

“What we lose in the joy and spontaneity of human interaction, we more than make up for in costs savings and efficiencies. We calculate that the wedding celebrations will be completed up to 75% faster, with less wastage and fewer errors. We can’t wait for the big day to arrive!”

With many guests having already arrived in Venice, Bezos defended not giving them more notice. “We gave them twenty-four hours, which is more than is required under the contract they signed. We wish them well and thank them for their time,” he said.

Bezos was tight-lipped about the festivities, but did say that robots would be expected to pack and dispatch boxes during any downtime across the three day event.

___

Image by Chris Murray