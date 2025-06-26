Man Horrified at Devastating Impact War With Iran Could Have on Vulnerable Stock Portfolios — The Shovel

An Australian has made a heartfelt plea for fighting to end in the Middle East, saying a global war could wreak havoc on innocent financial investments and superannuation accounts.

In a statement this week, he said many news outlets were not reporting on the most important fallout from continued fighting in the region. “A lot of people are hurting – this is the hidden cost of war. I’ve got two million in super. If this continues I could lose everything. Or at least 7-8%. I can’t sleep at night”.

Advocacy groups have come out in support of the man, saying many ordinary middle class Australians were scared. “Our hearts bleed for the thousands of marginalised groups of stock holdings that will suffer as a result of war. When the world goes to war, shareholder value pays the highest price,” one group wrote.

The group drew parallels to World War II. “Thinking back on the amount of GDP growth that war cost the world makes us sick to our stomachs.”

The group also took aim at the less wealthy with no financial investments, “It’s times like these we wish we were privileged enough to be poor and have no retirement savings to lose.”

Many across the world were quick to offer their thoughts and prayers for Australian investments, one Facebook user offering some optimistic words. “Hope persists in darkness. One day, the number will go up again.”