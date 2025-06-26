Guests at Bezos Wedding Asked To Wrap Gifts in Ridiculously Over-Sized Boxes — The Shovel

Guests attending the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez have been told they must adhere to Amazon packaging standards by placing gifts in a box that is at least four sizes too big.

Guests were given examples of how to pack their gifts in instructions attached the the wedding invitation. “If your present is a pair of cuff links, then please pack it in a box at least one cubic meter in volume. If it’s a necklace, a box the size of a small bar fridge is advisable. Gift cards should be packed in a box no smaller than a microwave”.

Guests were also told they should fill any empty space with at least four-hundred linear metres of packing paper. “Jeff and Lauren want to experience the joy of spending several minutes pulling out paper from the box before they realise the gift is the size of a postage stamp,” the instructions read.

Guests bringing more than one gift were advised to pack the gifts in separate boxes and have them delivered separately. “Gifts will be scanned upon arrival”.