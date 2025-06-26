Guests at Bezos Wedding Allocated 2 Minutes for Bathroom Breaks — The Shovel

Saying he wanted to maximise efficiencies at his wedding festival in Venice this weekend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has specified that all guests will have an allocation of two minutes to use the bathroom facilities, across the three-day event.

In instructions attached to the wedding invitation, guests were advised that they will be monitored throughout the weekend and would be asked to account for any unexplained use of time. Bathrooms will be located a 5-10 minute walk from the main wedding reception area, the instructions explained.

Bezos was unapologetic for the stringent conditions. “Every minute a guest spends using a bathroom is a minute they could be doing something more productive. Water bottles will be provided to guests for their convenience,” Bezos explained, adding that guests would be fined or asked to leave if they were not adding value to the wedding experience at all times.

Guests were also advised that gifts for the wedding couple were to be wrapped in ridiculously over-sized boxes, which would then be scanned on arrival. “If your present is a pair of cuff-links for example, then please pack it in a box at least one cubic meter in volume,” the instructions read.