UN Scolds US: “You Can’t Have Another War Until You Finish the Wars on Your Plate First” — The Shovel

The United Nations has issued a sternly worded statement condemning the United States for going for extra helpings of war when they still have plenty of war left on their plate.

The international body wasted no time in adopting their best angry mum-tone, cautioning the US “you shouldn’t be going out for war when there’s a perfectly good civil war at home.”

“Think of all the countries that don’t have any wars at all. How do you think they feel? You take it for granted that you’ve always had wars”.

The UN said it was wasteful to keep opening new wars without finishing them. “How many times have I told you, if you’re going to start a new war, then at least have the manners to finish it and clean up after yourself. It’s the height of rudeness to start a new war and then just leave it half finished for someone else to deal with”.

“There’s a half-finished war in Afghanistan that’s been sitting there for years. Iraq you never properly cleaned up after. You opened up a war in Yemen earlier in the year. What’s happened to that? And Los Angeles – have you forgotten about that one too?”