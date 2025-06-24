With a tentative ceasefire declared between Israel, Iran and the US, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has marked the occasion by launching pre-emptive drone and missile attacks into a range of countries in order to secure ongoing peace.

Netanyahu said the new attacks were a chance to bring lasting peace to countries that, while already peaceful, could potentially pose a threat in the future. “We’ve set back Vanuatu’s nuclear program by a least a decade,” he said.

Netanyahu defended the pre-emptive strikes, saying that while Italy, New Zealand and Bhutan were not aggressive towards Israel now, there was no guarantee that would hold true in the future. “They had every opportunity to come to the negotiation table, but they chose not to. We have a right to defend ourselves,” he said, noting that the demolition of the Sistine Chapel was “an unfortunately miscalculation”. He also apologised for destroying a hospital in Texas, saying the missile was intended for California.

With ceasefire celebrations are expected to last several decades, Penny Wong said she was “troubled” by the escalation.

_____

By Adam Reakes