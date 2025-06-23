Really? We’re Fucking Doing This Again? — The Shovel

“You have got to be fucking kidding,” the Rest of the World has remarked, as the US entered yet another war in the Middle East without any clear motive, strategy, objectives, popular support, succession plan or exit arrangement, leading to suspicions it has no fucking idea what it is doing.

In a striking similarity to the last two wars, the latest war is based on disputed intelligence, imaginary weapons and a dumb-as-shit Republican President who lacks the intellectual or emotional intelligence to seek any sort of diplomatic solution, or learn anything at all from history.

Critics of the war pointed to the famous saying, “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me three times within the space of two and a half decades then you really need to question whether the mental capacity of this nation’s leaders extends beyond kindergarten level”.

Despite the fact the two other Middle Eastern wars cost trillions of dollars, led to thousands of deaths and ultimately achieved nothing, the US President says the latest war is not actually a war and will be over within a week. Mission Accomplished.