Barron Trump Diagnosed With Bone Spurs — The Shovel

In what has been described as a “pure coincidence”, nineteen year-old Barron Trump has been diagnosed with a debilitating bone spur on the same day his Dad started a new war in the Middle East.

In a statement today, Barron said he would have loved to have fought for the US in a future war in Iran but unfortunately he has a sore foot.

“In the coming months, when my father realises he has massively underestimated the size of the task in Iran, the US will send additional troops to the Middle East. I would love to join them, but regrettably I have an inflamed heel which is causing some discomfort. I will be out of action for the next twenty years. Doctor’s note attached”.

Donald Trump avoided the Vietnam War forty-five years ago due to bone spurs; Barron said he was proud to follow in his father’s footsteps. “And by footsteps, I of course mean very tentative, light footsteps with a slight limp – I’ve got a serious heel injury you know”

Headline by Anthony Bell