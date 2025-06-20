Big-Talking Tough Guy in Playground Says He’s Going To Punch You in the Face. In Two Weeks — The Shovel

Shouting at the top of his voice, playground tough man Donny T says people better be scared cos he’s gonna knock your teeth out. Not right now but in two weeks. Once he’s had a chance to think about it a bit. But he’s definitely going to do it.

Donny T, who is the biggest, hardest guy in elementary school, according to Donny T, said everyone should watch out because he’s gonna smash them. “Start running because in fourteen days’ time you guys are going to eat dirt,” he shouted.

“Look at my muscles,” he continued, pulling up his sleeve to reveal his muscles. “I’m going to count to five. Then stop, then wait a fortnight, and then we’ll see what happens. No-one messes with me”.