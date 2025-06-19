New Trump Phone Gives Users Unlimited Access to Pete Hegseth’s War Plans — The Shovel

The new phone released by the Trump family will come with unlimited talk, texts and unintended access to the US’s military plans, it has been revealed.

Launching the phone this week, Eric Trump said users on a $47.95-a-month plan would enjoy super-fast speeds and unfettered access to Pete Hegseth’s Signal group chat.

“This was not supposed to be a feature of the phone, but we’re so fucking stupid we don’t know how to get rid of it,” Eric Trump said.

Tech enthusiasts said no other phone in the market could provide the level of accidental access to top secret bombing operations.

“If you want great functionality and a high-quality camera, then get an Apple or a Samsung. But if you’re interested in the specific plans for bombing Yemen, then this is the phone for you,” one reviewer said.

The White House rejected claims the new phone presented a security risk, reminding journalists that Hillary Clinton once did something bad with emails or something.

In a a touching tribute to Donald Trump, the phone’s text function will come with an in-built vocabulary of just eighty words.

The device will come in a range of different shades of orange.

_____

Headline by Anthony Bell