DFAT Upgrades Travel Warning for Northland Shopping Centre To ‘Do Not Travel’ — The Shovel

DFAT has increased its advice for Northland Shopping Centre from “Reconsider your need to shop” to “Do not travel” after the centre was shut down for the second time in a month.

The Smart Traveller website advised that “conflicts, tensions and the chance of random cars inexplicably driving through the centre remain high. Also, the Myer is a bit rundown and the food court could do with a spruce up, but that’s a separate issue”.

The shopping centre in Melbourne’s north was locked down last month after a machete attack.

Police say the LandCruiser entered the shopping centre after finding it absolutely fucking impossible to find a park. “It’s driven around and around for two hours trying to find a park and then entered the shopping centre in desperation. Once inside, it tried to find an exit, but due to the complete lack of signage couldn’t find its way out”.