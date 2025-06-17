Trump Leaves Albanese On Read — The Shovel

Highly anticipated talks between Anthony Albanese and Donald Trump have failed to materialise after the US President left the Australian Prime Minister on read.

The face-to-face meeting was scheduled to take place at the G7 summit if the President hadn’t totally ghosted Albanese.

In a statement, Albanese said it was understandable but also “it hurts a bit because I could totally see him on his phone all day messaging other world leaders.”

The PM didn’t buy the line that the President’s trip was cut short due to rising tensions in the Middle East, a dejected Albanese saying “that sounds like a fake excuse and it’s probably because I came on too strong and gave him the ick.”

A downcast Albanese was later seen scrolling through pick-up artist message boards for tips on opening lines.