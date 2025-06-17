Albo Attempts To Lure Trump Back to G7 With Delicious Beef Wellington — The Shovel

Anthony Albanese has reached out to Donald Trump in an effort to tempt him back to Canada for their planned G7 meeting, promising a delightful Australian-style beef and mushroom wellington meal.

“It’s a traditional Australian delicacy, you’ll love it,” Albanese is said to have told Trump.

“I won’t be having any myself of course – that would not be in keeping with Australian hospitality convention, which dictates that the host should prepare a separate meal for themselves. On a different plate. That is a different colour from the other plates. Hang on why am I talking about plate colours, too much detail.

“Anyway, me not having any will ensure there’s enough for seconds for you. Although, thinking about it, you probably won’t need seconds. I’ll shut up now. Just come”.

Officials reiterated the specialness of the dish, saying it usually sells for around $40 a serve, or $80 when factoring in US tariffs.

Headline by Anthony Bell