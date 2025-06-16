One of the world’s greatest dealmakers is putting on a masterclass in how to navigate international relations, it has emerged.

Delivering on his promise to curb warfare in the Middle East, Donald Trump has expertly de-escalated the situation from a conflict in Gaza to an all-out regional war with a potential nuclear power.

“The guy’s a genius – this is real Art of the Deal stuff,” international relations specialist Jeremy Jung said. “He’s showing that when it comes to negotiating a centuries old, complex conflict, he really does have a lot of experience in doing dodgy real estate deals in Queens.

“When there’s a highly volatile situation like this, it’s reassuring to know that you’ve got a guy with an unsuccessful background in running casinos at the negotiating table.

“That’s powerful stuff. Because when the Prime Minister of Israel says he’s going to start WWIII, Donald can lean on his years of experience in underpaying contractors to get a hotel built. You can’t buy that kind of know-how.

Others agree we are witnessing a masterclass in international diplomacy. “The way he came into office and turned things around is extraordinary. One minute the situation is teetering on the edge of a ceasefire, and then he comes in, takes control, and before you know it the entire region is de-stabilised. This is win/win negotiating at its best,” negotiating expert Melissa Boland said.

“Navigating the Middle East conflict requires nuance, smarts and diplomacy. And while Donald Trump certainly doesn’t have any of those characteristics, he did have a book about dealmaking ghost written for him, so he’s not to be underestimated”.