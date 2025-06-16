Man Who Used Afterpay for Big Mac Meal Outraged at Labor’s Plan To Tax Unrealised Gains Above $3 Million — The Shovel

A man who paid for a regular Big Mac meal with a Coke Zero and a large hot fudge sundae on Afterpay has described Labor’s plan to tax unrealised gains above $3 million as “the greatest example of Government overreach I’ve ever seen.”

The man – who holds no super or assets, has never filed a tax returned, has never had more than $13.27 savings in the bank, and who at every stage of his life has been drastically closer to being homeless than wealthy, said “it was the principle of it all” and “wouldn’t you rather Gina own a third pleasure yacht than better public services anyway?”

He continued, “It’s un-Australian. Australia is about working hard and pulling yourself up by the bootstraps for people like me to lick those boots.”

The man, who appeared to have no understanding of the tax system and recently declined a raise because “it would push him up to the next tax bracket and he’d be paying more tax”, went on to say that he was “just looking out for his future when his app takes off and he’s a millionaire” before checking his phone to discover he’d missed the first of the four weekly repayments of $3.29 on his Maccas meal and copped a $10 late fee.