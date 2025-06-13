Trump Deploys 150,000 Extra Troops to LA To Protect His Little Hollywood Star — The Shovel

Donald Trump has enacted martial law in Los Angeles after he received reports that his little star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame could be in danger.

As violence continued to erupt in the city, Trump said the safety and wellbeing of his star was his administration’s top priority.

“That star means everything to me. My entire self-worth is wrapped up in getting external validation from people I pretend to despise but am actually desperate to impress,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The star may be small, but the void it fills in my soul is huge. My father never told me he loved me. But this star does. Every day it says ‘Donald, you are famous and important and worthwhile. Did you know Barack Obama doesn’t have a star but you I do?’ It loves me unconditionally. I simply can’t afford to lose it. I’d give up my own son before I gave up that star,” he continued.

With demonstrations continuing, Trump is said to be considering sending tanks, as well as air force jets, to help in the protection effort.

Headline by Anthony Bell