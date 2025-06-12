 Trump To Review Deal Where Australia Pays America $350B for Submarines It Will Never Receive, To Ensure It Is ‘America First’ — The Shovel
June 12, 2025

Trump To Review Deal Where Australia Pays America $350B for Submarines It Will Never Receive, To Ensure It Is ‘America First’

Shutterstock/Joshua Sukoff

US President Donald Trump has put the future of AUKUS into doubt after questioning whether a deal which pays America almost $350 billion for a promise to turn a hypothetical idea into a conceptual hypothesis that theoretically may or may not eventuate at some speculative point in the imaginary future, is beneficial to America.

Australians looking at the contract, which contains more terms, conditions and exclusions than a 50% off sale at Harvey Norman, determined that the deal was, “definitely, absolutely and categorically America First”.

“The deal requires Australia to pay the US more than the three times our annual healthcare budget, but includes get-out causes for the US that allows it to prioritise its own defence needs, or withdraw from the contract with just a year’s notice if it decides it ‘does not meet their military requirements’.

“I think we can safely say this has America’s interests, and only America’s interests at heart,” one Australian observer said.

She noted that the Australian Government had paid the US almost $800 million earlier this year as a down payment on their big nothing delivery.

Analysts argue that the benefits of AUKUS to the US go beyond just financial, saying that military pacts will be increasingly important for the US as they start new wars with rouge states such as California.
__

Headline by Matt Harvey

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Trump Deploys 150,000 Extra Troops to LA To Protect His Hollywood Star

Trump To Review Deal Where Australia Pays America $350B for Submarines It Will Never Receive, To Ensure It Is ‘America First’

Report That NSW Gamblers Lose $24 Million a Day on Pokies Means They’re Overdue for Massive Payout, Gambler Says

“Violent, Insurrectionist Mobs Are Attacking Federal Agents!” Says Man Who Called for Violent, Insurrectionist Mobs To Attack Federal Agents

Australia To Send Troops To Support America’s Invasion Of America