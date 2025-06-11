 “Violent, Insurrectionist Mobs Are Attacking Federal Agents!” Says Man Who Called for Violent, Insurrectionist Mobs To Attack Federal Agents — The Shovel
June 11, 2025

“Violent, Insurrectionist Mobs Are Attacking Federal Agents!” Says Man Who Called for Violent, Insurrectionist Mobs To Attack Federal Agents

Donald Trump says he has “a zero tolerance policy for violence aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs” unless it is to overthrow a democratically-elected Government after an election he lost.

Trump said anyone who attempted to break public property would face the full force of the law, or be pardoned, depending on whether it helped him get elected or not. “These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice, or lauded as heroes, depending on who you’re talking about,” a White House statement said.

Trump supporters said the January 6 protests did not compare with what was taking place in Los Angeles right now. “Breaking into the nation’s capital, shooting police officers and then attempting to overthrow a government is one thing. But burning a car? That’s on a whole other level,” one person said.

