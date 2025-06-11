 Report That NSW Gamblers Lose $24 Million a Day on Pokies Means They’re Overdue for Massive Payout, Gambler Says — The Shovel
June 11, 2025

Report That NSW Gamblers Lose $24 Million a Day on Pokies Means They’re Overdue for Massive Payout, Gambler Says

A new report that gamblers in NSW are losing an astonishing amount to poker machines every day suggests that thousands of machines are due for some massive payouts, a guy at the Rooty Hill RSL reckons.

RSL Regular Bob Flaggon said the report found that poker machine losses have skyrocketed to a staggering $24 million a day, which means that the jackpots on basically all machines across the state must be just about ready to hit.

“Now that I know how much is sitting in those machines, I reckon I’ll put another $100 in” he said.

The think tank behind the report says the research does not capture the wider impact of a person’s gambling addiction, such as the feeling they get when a row of stubborn machines they’ve been priming all day and fed the entirety of the paycheck they received just that morning finally start running hot.

Flaggon said that the government’s newly-introduced gambling reforms are designed to limit punter’s time at the machines and stop them from winning big.

He said an appendix to the report further found that 90% of punters quit before they hit the jackpot.

