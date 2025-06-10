Disappearing, Reappearing Tasmanian Parliament Revealed To Be Elaborate Dark Mofo Exhibition — The Shovel

Arts festival Dark Mofo is finally able to reveal that the disappearing, reappearing Tasmanian parliament was never a real parliament but in fact an elaborate exhibition for the 2025 iteration of the festival.

The piece is described as a commentary on the inefficiency of bureaucracy, the interchangeability of major party policy, and elaborate promises to get votes. A spokesperson for Dark Mofo said, “We thought people figured it out when the Premier offered to build a chocolate fountain. But people really went for it.”

The parliament has been filled with actors instructed to talk in circles no matter how inconsistent, with ideas they’ve previously publicly expressed. This way the piece will continuously generate relevance and be ever growing.

The spokesperson said the installation had to end because they expected the public to catch on to just how overtly ridiculous it had become. “People seemed to just take it all at face value as though this was the way actual adults behave. The no-confidence contingency was not expected to be needed but we are glad we have it.”

Dark Mofo wants to stress that, in order to properly reflect the Government’s feelings towards funding the Arts, none of the actors was paid.

____

By Matt Harvey @mattharveystuff