Women Too Emotional To Hold Positions of Power, Says MAGA Voter — The Shovel

An American man says he would never vote for a woman to hold high office because the risk of them having a public meltdown or getting into a petty fight with a colleague was too high.

“I don’t have a problem with women per se, but they’re way too hormonal to be in positions of responsibility,” Colorado man Brad Hubert, 54, said.

“I mean, can you imagine a woman in the White House or in a senior Government position? It’s their time of the month, they’re all emotional, and all of a sudden they’re cancelling government contracts or demanding space rockets be pulled of service. All because of some trivial office drama or some mean post that someone made about them on social media. It would never work”.

He said men were better suited to high-power roles. “One thing you can be certain of is that a man would never become hysterical or erratic. They’re not going to all of a sudden have a meltdown, or start bitching about their former bestie in public when they should be concentrating on running the country. There’s a steadiness of temperament in men that you just don’t find in the female version of the species”.

He said America dodged a bullet by not electing Hillary Clinton or Kamala Harris. “It would be ridiculous. They’d be constantly falling out with staff, bitching about them behind their back, accusing them of paedophilia. Nothing productive would ever get done”.