Musk Adds Trump to Burn Book — The Shovel

Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s BFF era was officially deemed over when it was revealed the world’s richest man added the US President to his burn book.

The discovery came after Elon and Trump made a suicide pact to both get bangs, which Musk followed through with but with Trump chickened out on at the last minute.

Trump was alleged to have said that “he’s glad he didn’t do it because your bangs are giving cringe.” In response, Musk replied that Trump “looks like a dumb bitch” and “everyone only pretends to like you.”

Trump then accused Musk of flirting with Kyle from Science class behind his back even though he knows they were talking and that’s “not very girls supporting girls of you.”

Musk then went on X to vaguepost, posting “not me cutting toxic people out of my life” before turning off replies.

