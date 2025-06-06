Fears of Worldwide Popcorn Shortage As Musk, Trump Spat Kicks Off — The Shovel

Popcorn supply chains have been stretched to breaking point after billions of people across the globe settled in to watch Donald Trump and Elon Musk spectacularly fall-out.

“We’ve been swamped,” popcorn supplier Jose Martinez explained. “When Trump threatened to pull Musk’s Government contracts, we received a flurry of orders. Then Musk said he would decommission the Dragon spacecraft and I was cleared out of remaining supplies immediately. There simply isn’t enough popcorn in the world to meet the demand at the moment”.

Families across the world said they have changed plans this weekend to watch the fight unfold. “When Trump threatened to pull Musk’s government contracts I ordered two jumbo popcorns. Then Musk responded by claiming Trump was part of the Epstein files. I increased my order to eight boxes,” one man explained.

Others say they have cleared their schedules for the weekend. “This is better than MAFS,” one woman claimed.