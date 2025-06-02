Elon Musk Quits White House To Spend More Time Being Ignored by His Children — The Shovel

Elon Musk has announced he will leave his White House role, saying the job’s long hours have taken him away from time he could otherwise spend being disowned by his immediate family.

In a media conference today, Musk thanked the President for the opportunity, but said now was the time to prioritise being ignored by his children.

“I’ve got fourteen kids, and a lot of them are too young to know I’m a loser yet. But soon enough they’ll get to that age, like Vivian did, where they’ll start doing interviews with national media outlets calling me a ‘pathetic man-child’. It’s such a special time. You only get to become estranged from your children once,” he said.

Musk said the work he had done in the White House was important, but being alienated by your offspring came first.

“They grow up so fast. One minute they’re running around in diapers wondering who their daddy is, the next thing you know they’re calling you a Nazi. It flies by”.

__

Headline by Anthony Bell