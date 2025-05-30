 DOGE Makes First Useful Cut — The Shovel
DOGE Makes First Useful Cut

Shutterstock/Frederic Legrand - COMEO

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has finally found some actual waste to get rid of, announcing it will part ways with Elon Musk.

DOGE is tasked with getting rid of unnecessary bullshit within the Government, but a spokesperson admitted it had taken some time to realise the biggest waste of space was right in front of them.

“Since the program started we’ve been searching everywhere to find bloated, unnecessary, overrated, overpaid, unwanted, henious waste to get rid of. Turns out he was running the place,” the spokesperson said.

Musk this week received a letter similar to the “A fork in the road” letter he sent to Government staff, except in his letter the fork had just one prong.

