BREAKING: Mum and Dad Back Together — The Shovel

Two weeks after Dad moved out because Mum wouldn’t let him build a nuclear reactor, the two say they are going to give it another go.

In a statement today, Mum confirmed that she’d let Dad have his nuclear reactor, as long as she didn’t have to pay for it.

Following some time apart, the two said they wanted to try again for the sake of the children, many of whom had become upset by the split. “Barnaby, Matt and some of the other little boys were very emotional about it,” Dad said.

Jacinta, who decided last month to live with Mum instead of Dad, will now have to live with Dad again, which sources say will be totally awkward.

Asked if they still love each other, Mum said “Love is a big word sweetie. Maybe ‘politically dependent’ is a better phrase.

“The thing is, we have different interests, which is fine. I’m into numerology and negatively-geared investment properties, whereas Dad’s more into hanging out with his coal mates. The most important thing to remember is that we still both love the prospect of being in Government one day. That’s the only thing that matters”.