Barnaby Joyce Found Lying Between Liberal and National Party Rooms in Sign of Reconciliation — The Shovel

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has been found sprawled across the floor between the doors of the Liberal and National party rooms this morning, in what appears to be the heartfelt handing of an olive branch between the two bitterly separated parties.

The former Nationals leader said he does not wish to exacerbate the disunity on either side, instead opting to loudly conduct party negotiations on his mobile phone in the middle of the two rooms.

In a sign he wanted to begin sensible discussions, Joyce began the negotiations by shouting “FAAAAARK”.

Many on the conservative side of politics have lauded Joyce’s gesture, with Liberal-sitting Senator Jacinta Price advising that the parties should now finally move on from whatever it was that contributed to this disastrous rupture.

Joyce was not left without praise from moderate Liberals either, who stated his crossing of the floor was a touching tribute to former MP Bridget Archer.

Ex-Liberal leader Peter Dutton has meanwhile slammed the two parties for talks of “reconciliation,” adding he plans to boycott them over fears of what may happen to his 26 backyards.

___

By Ollie Welsh