Ramaphosa Asks Trump Why Americans Slaughter School Kids and Nothing Happens — The Shovel

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has ambushed President Trump at the White House, demanding to know why the fuck elementary school kids continued to get gunned down in their own country, and nothing is done about it.

“What would it take for you to be convinced that there is no genocide of school kids in America?” Ramaphosa asked. “We have thousands of stories talking about it, we have documentaries, we have news stories. Everyone else in the world looks at America and wonders what the hell is going on”.

He then asked for the lights to be dimmed before showing a 14-hour video documenting all the school shooting that had taken place in the last ten years.

As the video ended, he began leafing through news articles print outs, saying American teenagers had faced “Death, death, death, horrible death”.

Handing the pictures to Trump, he said. “And yet you do nothing about it. Why? Why do you allow this to happen. Your children are being gunned down. This has been happening for decades and yet you shrug your shoulders and say it is unavoidable. The rest of the world is horrified”.

There have been 574 document school shootings in America since 2000, with eighteen so far this year.

Headline by Anthony Bell