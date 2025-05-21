 JD Vance Questions Why Pope Not Wearing a Suit — The Shovel
May 21, 2025

JD Vance Questions Why Pope Not Wearing a Suit

The US Vice President has used his short meeting with Pope Leo to question why the Catholic leader doesn’t wear a suit.

“Why don’t you wear a suit? Do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have a problem with you not respecting the dignity of the office,” Vance said as he approached the new pontif.

“What’s this?” Vance said, gesturing to the Pope’s outfit. “Looks a bit gay to me if you ask me. Purple is not a colour that real men wear. Put on a shirt and tie and show some respect for goodness sake”.

Not stopping to draw breath, Vance continued, “Do you have children? I hear you don’t have a single child. You own cats, don’t you? Absolute drain on society”.

As the Pope began to speak, Vance interrupted, saying “Have you said thank you once, this entire meeting? I want to hear you say thank you, just once, given the effort I’ve made to come all the way here to see you”.

Headline by Anthony Bell

