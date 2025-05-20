Liberals, Nationals Fight Over Who Gets to Keep Gina Rinehart — The Shovel

As divorce proceedings between the two Coalition parties begins, lawyers on both sides argue they should be entitled to keep their favourite mining billionaire.

“We hung out with her way more. You can have the economic policy, we’ll keep Gina,” a Liberal Party negotiator suggested, before a Nationals Party representative pointed out that an economic policy didn’t actually exist.

One mediator wondered if Rinehart could be split up, an idea that was immediately dismissed both parties.

At publication time it was agreed that Rinehart would spend sitting weeks with the Liberals and weekends with the Nationals.

Meanwhile, the Liberals will gain custody of the piece of coal that Scott Morrison took into Parliament, while the Nationals will get seven imaginary nuclear power plants in 2050.

More to come …