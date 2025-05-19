President Trump has praised the Brooklyn Bridge for its “incredible bravery” after it “chased down an invading Mexican war vessel and stopped it from settling in America”.

Awarding the famous structure the Medal of Honour – America’s highest award for valour – Trump said the bridge embodied the right kind of values. “It is very, very big. Tremendously strong – a lot of people have told me how strong it is. Maybe almost as strong as me,” he said.

Placing an oversized medal around the bridge’s pylon, Trump engaged in small talk with the bridge, discussing his golf handicap amongst other things. “It’s a great conversationalist, a really great guy,” Trump said.

The President praised the bridge for preventing Mexicans from entering New York, claiming that the ship had plans to have anchor babies in America.

He later announced plans to build 1,500 Brooklyn Bridges across the 3,000km border to stop the flow of Mexican migrants.