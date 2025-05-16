"We've Learned" Liberal Party Reveals New Female-Focused, Pink Nuclear Reactors — The Shovel

Saying it has learned the lessons of the recent federal election, the Liberal Party has shown its commitment to attracting the female vote, with a range of gorgeous new nuclear reactor designs.

New deputy leader and energy spokesperson Ted O’Brien conceded the party had abandoned women in recent years and wanted to show it was serious about winning them back.

“We’ve spoken to some ladies in recent days and clearly where we got things wrong with our nuclear policy was not making the reactors female friendly.

“These new reactors will hero the season’s latest colours and patterns with stunning floral arrangements and designs, which is what women want I think. They’ll even have free tampons dispensers,” O’Brien said.

Launching the new designs today, leader Sussan Ley said the Liberal Party was listening to voters. “What we have shown today with this new announcement is that we are willing to put everything on the table as we seek to rejuvenate the Liberal Party,” adding that the party would cut 41,000 public sector jobs if successful at the next election.