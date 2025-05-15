ACCC to Investigate After Liberal Party Releases Scott Morrison Dupe — The Shovel

The Australian consumer watchdog is said to be investigating after the Liberal Party released into the market what appeared to be a Scott Morrison knock-off.

Observers say the new product – named ‘Ted O’Brien’ – looks identical to Morrison at first glance, but upon closer inspection is actually a copy. “Same policies, same party, same annoying little smirk. It’s very hard to tell the difference,” an ACCC spokesperson said.

She said there were some subtle differences between the two that voters should look for. “If it suddenly cooks a curry for no reason and posts it on Instagram, then its Morrison. If it tries to sell you the benefit of having a nuclear reactor in your backyard, then it’s O’Brien. Although, to be honest, I could imagine Morrison doing that too, so double check. Another test is to hand it a hose and see if it can hold it,” she said.

She said dupes are usually of a lower quality but conceded that was probably not the case here. “I really don’t think it would be possible to produce something of a lower quality than Scott Morrison, so what we’re dealing with here is a reverse dupe”.

Another theory circulating online is that Scott Morrison has actually sworn himself in as Ted O’Brien. “They are one and the same person,” one commentator said.