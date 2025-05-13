Liberal Party Gets Woman To Clean Up Mess — The Shovel

In a display that his been described as ‘totally on brand for the Liberal Party’, a bunch of men have trashed the place, done a runner and then left a woman to clean up the mess.

Many described the scene as a ‘bomb site’, with half-finished policy documents, broken promises and discarded hi-vis vests strewn across the electorate.

“I would’ve gone as far as to call it a nuclear bomb site, but obviously there is no way this party could ever deliver nuclear,” one insider said.

Others said the scene was such a mess that it would be easiest just to douse it with petrol and set it on fire. “Although Peter Dutton has used up every last drop of petrol in Australia filling up his car, so we’ve had to come up with an alternative”.

Male members of the Liberal Party said electing its first ever female leader was well overdue. “A lot of people say we have a woman problem, but this proves that that’s not true. We’ve hired the best person for the job of cleaning everything up until we’ll be ready to roll her in 6-7 months’ time”.