Angus Taylor Dismisses Leadership Loss As $80 Million of Water Entitlements Under the Bridge — The Shovel

Angus Taylor say he isn’t concerned at all about his loss in the Liberal Party leadership ballot today, describing it as like ‘$80 million of water purchased from a company I was formally a director of using taxpayer money under the bridge’.

Speaking after the ballot this morning, Taylor said he was not concerned about it at all. “What’s happened has happened. There’s no point worrying about it now,” he said of a Government decision in 2017 to buy $80 million of water from Eastern Australia Agriculture.

Asked whether he was disappointed about the leadership loss, Taylor said, “Oh that? That’s nothing. That’s 71,456 megalitres of water off a duck’s back”.

He hosed down speculation that he would have another tilt at the leadership later in the year. “I think it’s important that we all clear the grasslands, sorry, clear the way, for Sussan Ley to lead without distraction”

_____

Headline by Anthony Bell