Putin Proposes To Meet Zelensky in Istanbul for ‘A Nice Cup of Tea’ — The Shovel

Russian leader Vladimir Putin says he is happy to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey, suggesting a nice cup of ‘Russian tea’ is all it will take to sort out their differences and end the war.

“I’ve always believed that the best way to get to the bottom of these sort of issues is to sit down together and have a cup of Novichok, sorry tea – TEA. You have a cup of tea, and then maybe you share some lunch. Ideally in a multi-story building next to an open window. I hate bad ventilation,” Putin said.

As a gesture of goodwill, Putin has offered to fly Zelensky to Turkey in his personal private jet. “Why take your own jet when I have the very best jet that definitely doesn’t fall out of the sky and has many, many delicious snacks onboard? I will organise it personally for my good friend Volodymyr,” the Russian President said.