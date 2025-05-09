Cardinal Robert Prevost says he is cautiously optimistic about his chances of winning the Papal election but will not officially claim victory until ABC election analyst Antony Green confirms the win.

Green said he wasn’t ready to call the win for Prevost just yet, noting that pre-poll and postal votes were still to be counted.

“The American is well ahead on the primary vote, and is on track to win the Holy See for the first time. But we need to wait and see how the preferences flow before we can be certain, particularly in some of those smaller booths on the outskirts of the Vatican,” Green said, before accidentally pressing the wrong button and bringing up a two-party preferred graphic for Eden-Monaro in 1996.

Green said exit polls suggested Cardinal Prevost had failed to win a single vote in the female or youth demographics. “Although, to be clear, none of the other candidates won votes from women or young people either”.

Channel Nine tastefully covered the Papal election, plunging unsuccessful cardinals into a Dunk Tank.