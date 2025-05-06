Libertarian Who Wants Government out of People’s Lives Pretty Passionate About Getting Government Back Into His — The Shovel

A Melbourne man who has argued his whole career that Australians should get governments out of their life, is desperately trying to get the government back into his.

Tim Wilson is set to enter Parliament again, after being forced to spend the past three years without Government assistance. “I couldn’t do it. It turns out I’m totally dependent on the Government for my livelihood and sense of self,” Wilson admitted in an interview today.

Wilson, who as an MP passionately argued for reduced Government involvement in people’s lives, had a brief win when he managed to reduce the amount of Government involvement in his life at the last election, losing to Zoe Daniel. But, strangely, he found that he couldn’t exist without the Government.

“I’ve been wandering around totally lost ever since. Without a $200k-a-year Government paid platform to argue for reduced Government services and welfare payments, I don’t know what to do with myself. It turns out I simply can’t exist without the Government”.

Wilson said he had learnt an important lesson about the role of Government. “Government is absolutely essential. For me. Obviously now that I’m back in Government I’ll still be arguing that the Government should be playing a smaller role in other people’s lives. Just not mine”.