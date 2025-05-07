LNP Senator James McGrath has weighed in on the upcoming Liberal leadership ballot, saying he is “cautiously optimistic” of Harold Holt’s chances of being returned from the dead and clinching the top spot.

“I think it’s a little bit premature to be making predictions about who might be the next Liberal Leader when we don’t know yet if Harold Holt will be returning to the party and throwing his hat in the ring. We need to consider all possibilities and we can’t start rushing to any fairyland judgements,” McGrath said.

McGrath endorsed the 116-year-old for office, stating Holt has the experience needed to keep the Coalition’s head above water.

The party room meeting for the hotly anticipated leadership choice follows the Coalition’s disastrous defeat at the 2025 election, in which Senator McGrath slammed election analysts for analysing the election that had just happened.

The Senator did, however, recently congratulate Opposition Leader Gough Whitlam for his election victory 2,736 weeks ago, conceding defeat for the McMahon-led Coalition following the finalisation of pre-poll counting.

By Ollie Welsh