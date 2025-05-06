Liberal Wipeout Leaves White Men With No Voice to Parliament — The Shovel

In a spectacular repudiation of Liberal Party values, Australians voted overwhelmingly last Saturday to deny privileged, white men a Voice to Parliament.

All six states and both territories returned a decisive “No” vote against the Liberal Party, even in the affluent suburbs of Melbourne and Sydney, which were once considered reliable strongholds for the pro-white establishment.

The crushing No vote has broken the hearts of thousands of the Liberal Party elite, who had always believed they had an unassailable right, assigned at birth, to sit in the nation’s parliament and stride the corridors of power.

But Saturday’s wipeout, spearheaded by the former Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, now leaves wealthy, old, white men with no formal Voice to advise or consult on legislation that directly affects their white communities.

“It’s heartbreaking” said the shadow treasurer Angus Taylor. “This election was held as a direct response to our Vaucluse Golf Club Statement From the Heart. We weren’t asking for any special treatment or handouts. We simply wanted the chance to be heard on issues relevant to our culture, such as increased franking credits and more funding for private schools.”

The decimation of the Liberal Party ranks at the ballot box has not only left entitled, white men with no Voice to Parliament, but has also ignited a wider debate about the country’s treatment of white Australians.

“We give these whitefellas everything,” said indigenous leader Marcia Langton. “They go to the best schools, get the best jobs, get the best stock tips. We even teach them how to avoid paying tax, and how to avoid jail-time if they ever get done for corporate fraud. So they’ve had every advantage in the world, and they still lose the election! I mean, what more could we possibly do for them?!”

Ms Langton speculated that perhaps some white people just don’t want to be helped. She has offered to help organise a tent city on the lawns of Parliament House to house the scores of displaced Liberal MPs who lost their seat in the election.

Peter Dutton has proposed a National Sorry Day, to personally apologise to all the privileged, white men who lost their seats under his leadership. However it’s still unclear whether Mr Dutton will boycott his own apology.