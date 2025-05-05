Dutton To Release Policies This Week — The Shovel

Peter Dutton says he’s now had time to formulate a plan for Australia’s future and is excited to release details later this week.

In a doorstop interview this morning, Dutton rejected claims he should have released his policies during the election campaign.

“I don’t accept that assertion. The hate media is saying that I should have released these policies earlier, but I think Australians are smarter than that. They know that the last five weeks has been an incredibly busy time for me – I’ve been on the road on an election campaign for goodness sake,” he said.

“Obviously given the sheer amount of time I’ve been spending at petrol stations, there hasn’t been a spare minute to formulate policy positions. But now that the campaign is over, I’ve had some more time, and we’ve been able to put a few ideas together”.

He was reluctant to release details until the official launch later in the week. “What I’m not going to do is release those policies prematurely now, but what I can say is that most of them are pretty strongly petrol related”.

Asked when he would release costings for the policies, Dutton suggested some time in late 2027.