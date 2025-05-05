Dutton’s Gut Feeling About Election Not As Reliable as Gut Feelings About Australian Stock Market — The Shovel

Peter Dutton’s uncanny intuition for picking the perfect time to purchase banking stocks during a global financial crisis has not extended to intuiting the mood of the electorate, it has emerged.

In the lead-up to Saturday’s federal election, Dutton claimed he had inside data that gave him confidence he would win, recalling the time he definitely did not have inside data that gave him confidence to buy bank shares days before a Government bank bail-out.

Dutton has claimed his ability to pick the stock market was because he was ‘astute’, a word that has not been associated with his recent election campaign. Sources say it appears Dutton’s intuition has dried up, much like Australia’s natural resources should he have won.

Headline by Katie Eileen