 Dutton’s Gut Feeling About Election Not As Reliable as Gut Feelings About Australian Stock Market — The Shovel
May 5, 2025

Dutton’s Gut Feeling About Election Not As Reliable as Gut Feelings About Australian Stock Market

Peter Dutton’s uncanny intuition for picking the perfect time to purchase banking stocks during a global financial crisis has not extended to intuiting the mood of the electorate, it has emerged.

In the lead-up to Saturday’s federal election, Dutton claimed he had inside data that gave him confidence he would win, recalling the time he definitely did not have inside data that gave him confidence to buy bank shares days before a Government bank bail-out.

Dutton has claimed his ability to pick the stock market was because he was ‘astute’, a word that has not been associated with his recent election campaign. Sources say it appears Dutton’s intuition has dried up, much like Australia’s natural resources should he have won.

___

Headline by Katie Eileen

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Dutton To Release Policies This Week

Lonely Widow Already Missing Trumpet of Patriots Texts

“But Peter Arranged a Meeting for Today!” Woman Holding Curtain Samples Tells Security at Kirribilli House

Dutton’s Gut Feeling About Election Not As Reliable as Gut Feelings About Australian Stock Market

Public Servant Gets Job Cut