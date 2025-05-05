“But Peter Arranged a Meeting for Today!” Woman Holding Curtain Samples Tells Security at Kirribilli House — The Shovel

An interior designer has this morning clashed with security at Kirribilli House who refused to let her in, despite a confirmed appointment with Peter and Kirilly Dutton to measure up curtains at 9am this morning.

Holding up her phone to show the confirmed meeting, the woman read out an email from the Duttons to the bewildered security guard.

“Peter was very clear. It says here ‘Monday the 5th of May, 9am, we’d love you to come past Kirribilli House to discuss redecorating options. Please bring a range of fabric samples, although we’re thinking wall-to-wall blue will be appropriate. LOL!’”

Security staff explained to the designer that the Dutton’s do not live at Kirribilli, to which she replied, “But someone told me they had moved in months ago. Although thinking about it, maybe that was just a turn of phrase”.

Things became further complicated when a removalist arrived at the site, saying he had been booked by the Duttons to scope out access options for a full-house move from Brisbane this week.

Headline by Anthony Bell