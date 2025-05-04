Public Servant Gets Job Cut — The Shovel

A man who recently called for 41,000 jobs to be cut in the public service has made a start by generously losing his own job.

“I made the point a few weeks ago that we need to get rid of the useless excess fat in the public service. It made sense to start with the most useless person first,” the Brisbane man explained.

“It’s unreasonable to expect the taxpayer to fund the salaries of superfluous employees who add no real value to the advancement of the nation, which is why it was clear I had to go”.

The man, who works in Canberra, said he had thought carefully about how to reduce public service numbers. “I thought that rather than tendering my resignation, which would require me to go the effort of writing an email, it would be easier just to perform so incredibly badly at my job that my employers had no choice but to get rid of me,” he said.

The job cut will save taxpayers $400,00 per year, but many say the savings go well beyond financial. “Sure, we’ll save some money. But we also won’t have to see that dickhead on our TV screens again, and you really can’t put a price on that,” one Australian said.

____

Headline by Ollie Welsh