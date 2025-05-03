 News Corp Declares Victory for Coalition — The Shovel
May 4, 2025

News Corp Declares Victory for Coalition

The Coalition has won a clear victory in the 2025 Australian election, a pie chart from The Australian newspaper shows.

Editor-at-large Paul Kelly said that when you changed the proportions on a pie chart and ignored the basic principles of mathematics, Peter Dutton had achieved a resounding victory.

“If we take a step back, ignore all of the woke commentary from the woke media and do some sober analysis, it’s plain to see that the Coalition has the much larger chunk on our pie chart,” Kelly said.

“A lot of people get so caught up in the numbers, but this is a Coalition victory – clear as day.

“What our charts also show is that Dutton has extended his lead as preferred Prime Minister,” he said as Anthony Albanese took to the stage to declare victory.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

News Corp Declares Victory for Coalition

Bunnings Announces Hostile Takeover Bid for All 8,000 Polling Booths To Regain Control of Sausage Sizzle Market

Antony Green Changes Name to ‘Antony Liberal-Labor-Green’, to Avoid Perception of ABC Left-Wing Bias

Nation Officially out of Petrol After Dutton Election Campaign

Greens Voter Exhausted From Constantly Being Right﻿