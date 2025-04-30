 Peter Dutton Reveals Softer Side in Last Ditch Attempt To Woo Voters — The Shovel
April 30, 2025

Peter Dutton Reveals Softer Side in Last Ditch Attempt To Woo Voters

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has shed his tough exterior to reveal a softer, creamier side, in an intimate interview with Sky News.

“It was hard work to get Mr Dutton to open up. But once we peeled back the hard skin, cut him into small pieces, boiled him for 20-30 minutes and then mashed him with some milk and butter, he was just like any other ordinary side dish,” the outlet said.

Dutton – who lives in Brisbane with his wife and two pomme noisettes – admitted the general public rarely got to see his more relaxed side. “They see me as the inflexible hard-man, but when I get home from work I really soften up. Especially after a hot bath”.

He said he didn’t let criticism get to him. “People say all sorts of things about me – I often get roasted. But let me reassure you, I have a thick, fibre-rich skin”.

 

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Dutton Furious After Being Welcomed to His Own Home

Peter Dutton Reveals Softer Side in Last Ditch Attempt To Woo Voters

Dutton Addresses Electorate’s Cost of Living, Housing, Education and Healthcare Concerns by Proposing To Scrap Welcome to Country

Gina Rinehart Reminds Dutton That Price of Eggs Is $15 Mil

Liberal Party Enacts ‘Bring Out John Howard in Case of Emergency’ Procedures