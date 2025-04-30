Peter Dutton Reveals Softer Side in Last Ditch Attempt To Woo Voters — The Shovel

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has shed his tough exterior to reveal a softer, creamier side, in an intimate interview with Sky News.

“It was hard work to get Mr Dutton to open up. But once we peeled back the hard skin, cut him into small pieces, boiled him for 20-30 minutes and then mashed him with some milk and butter, he was just like any other ordinary side dish,” the outlet said.

Dutton – who lives in Brisbane with his wife and two pomme noisettes – admitted the general public rarely got to see his more relaxed side. “They see me as the inflexible hard-man, but when I get home from work I really soften up. Especially after a hot bath”.

He said he didn’t let criticism get to him. “People say all sorts of things about me – I often get roasted. But let me reassure you, I have a thick, fibre-rich skin”.