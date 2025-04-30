Dutton Furious After Being Welcomed to His Own Home — The Shovel

Peter Dutton is in a serious but stable condition after receiving a welcome to his front door earlier today.

Stopping home briefly while on the campaign trail, the Opposition Leader had a cardiac arrest after spotting a welcome doormat on his porch. After receiving CPR at the scene, Dutton recovered enough to make a statement, saying it was ridiculous that he was unable to get in the door without being subjected to a welcome to his own house.

“It’s getting out of hand. This is my home; I don’t need to be welcomed to it,” he said.

“Every house you walk into these days seems to have some sort of welcome. Every restaurant you go to wants to welcome you before you can sit down. The hotel I checked into last night provided a welcome note. It’s ridiculous. It’s divisive, it’s overdone and I think Australians have had enough”.

He said if elected he would ban all welcome doormats, welcome signs and welcome messages immediately.

Neighbours later confirmed that the doormat had been in place, unchanged, for years.