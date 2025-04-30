 Dutton Furious After Being Welcomed to His Own Home — The Shovel
April 30, 2025

Dutton Furious After Being Welcomed to His Own Home

Peter Dutton is in a serious but stable condition after receiving a welcome to his front door earlier today.

Stopping home briefly while on the campaign trail, the Opposition Leader had a cardiac arrest after spotting a welcome doormat on his porch. After receiving CPR at the scene, Dutton recovered enough to make a statement, saying it was ridiculous that he was unable to get in the door without being subjected to a welcome to his own house.

“It’s getting out of hand. This is my home; I don’t need to be welcomed to it,” he said.

“Every house you walk into these days seems to have some sort of welcome. Every restaurant you go to wants to welcome you before you can sit down. The hotel I checked into last night provided a welcome note. It’s ridiculous. It’s divisive, it’s overdone and I think Australians have had enough”.

He said if elected he would ban all welcome doormats, welcome signs and welcome messages immediately.

Neighbours later confirmed that the doormat had been in place, unchanged, for years.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Dutton Furious After Being Welcomed to His Own Home

Peter Dutton Reveals Softer Side in Last Ditch Attempt To Woo Voters

Dutton Addresses Electorate’s Cost of Living, Housing, Education and Healthcare Concerns by Proposing To Scrap Welcome to Country

Gina Rinehart Reminds Dutton That Price of Eggs Is $15 Mil

Liberal Party Enacts ‘Bring Out John Howard in Case of Emergency’ Procedures