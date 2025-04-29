Gina Rinehart Reminds Dutton That Price of Eggs Is $15 Mil — The Shovel

Gina Rinehart has scolded employee Peter Dutton after he was unable to name the price of eggs during a leaders’ debate on Sunday. In a late-night phone call, Rinehart reminded Dutton that the price for a standard Faberge Egg was $US15 million, or $180 million for a dozen.

“These are basic, everyday items. It’s a simple, hand-made egg with 3,305 diamonds, carved rock crystal and mother-of-pearl set on white and yellow gold. You should know the price of these things, Peter,” Rinehart apparently told Dutton.

She suggested he was losing touch with his electorate. “If you want to appear to be in touch with ordinary, hardworking Australians like me, then you’re going to need to know these things off the top of your head. I mean, when was the last time you even went into a Faberge store? Get out into the real world a little more Peter!”

The two then went through a list of prices for everyday items to ensure he would not slip up again. “What’s the cost of a litre of 1959 Dom Perignon? How much for a carton of caviar? Average price per litre to fill up a super yacht? Come on Peter – get out of the Canberra bubble, these are the things that people are having to face day in day out”.