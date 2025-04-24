Genius Businessman Donald Trump To Boost Economy by Removing Tariffs Which Some Idiot Introduced — The Shovel

One of the world’s great economic thinkers has come up with an idea that will increase trade, lower prices, improve access to goods and boost economic activity.

Known as ‘free trade’ the new concept – personally invented by Donald Trump – involves the removal of tariff and other trade barriers in order to improve living standards.

In an Oval Office address Donald Trump said he would move swiftly to reduce or remove unnecessarily high tariffs which some idiot had introduced and which were burdening the US economy.

“I don’t know who put all these tariffs on – I think it was Joe Biden, or maybe Hillary Clinton. Someone very nasty. The point is, I’m going to get rid of them and it’s going to be beautiful,” he said.

Trump said his policy to reduce trade restrictions would make goods cheaper. “These Obama tariffs are very, very high and they are having a very bad affect on prices. We’re going to remove them. You watch the stock market – it’s going to go so high”.

Trump supporters said the President was a genius. “Removing tariffs is such a brilliant idea – only Donald Trump could think of doing that”.